MINNEAPOLIS - The former suburban Minneapolis police officer charged with fatally shooting Daunte Wright during an April traffic stop last year ignored her training and acted recklessly when she grabbed her gun instead of her Taser, a prosecutor told the jury as closing arguments began in the trial Monday.
Kimberly Potter was "highly experienced" and "highly trained ...She was no rookie. This was not her first day on the job," prosecutor Erin Eldridge told the jury.
The prosecutor pointedly challenged the defense argument that Potter simply made a mistake in grabbing the wrong weapon. "This was no little oopsie ...This was a colossal screw-up, a blunder of epic proportions," Eldridge told the jury. "It was precisely the thing she had been warned about for years, and she was trained to prevent it. It was irreversible. And it was fatal."
"The defense will tell you that Daunte Wright is somehow to blame in causing his own death. But make no mistake: We're here because of the defendant's actions," Eldridge added. "This case is about the defendant's rash and reckless conduct. It's not about her being a nice person or a good person. Even nice people have to obey the law. ...Carrying a badge and a gun is not a license to kill."
Eldridge argued the incident was a "tragedy" of Potter's own making. "That she was an officer does not make it OK. That she was on duty does not make it OK," the prosecutor told the jury. "We trust the police to safeguard lives. The defendant shattered that trust when she shattered Daunte Wright's heart."
Potter, a former Brooklyn Center, Minn., police officer, is facing first- and second-degree manslaughter charges in the killing of Wright, an unarmed 20-year-old Black man who prosecutors say had initially been pulled over in the Minneapolis suburb for expired tags and an air freshener hanging from his rearview mirror.
When officers discovered Wright had an outstanding arrest warrant for a gross misdemeanor weapons violation, they tried to arrest him. As Wright struggled with another officer at the scene who was trying to handcuff him, Potter, who is White, drew her gun and twice threatened to "Tase" Wright before firing a single shot, striking him in the chest.
Body-camera video captured the chaotic incident, including Potter's stunned reaction as she realized she had fired her handgun. "Holy s--t! I just shot him," Potter yelled at another officer, according to video played repeatedly in court. "I grabbed the wrong f-----g gun. I shot him."
"I'm going to go to prison," Potter said a minute later, according to the video. "I killed a boy."
Closing arguments came after eight days of testimony from more than two dozen witnesses including several police officers, use-of-force experts and a psychologist who has studied cases of weapons confusion among law enforcement officers.
Prosecutors have argued that Potter, a 26-year veteran of the Brooklyn Center force, not only violated her decades of training but was reckless in her decision to use a weapon at the scene at all - pointing to training that warns of the dangers of firing either a Taser or a gun at someone behind the wheel of a car.
But Potter's attorneys have repeatedly sought to undermine that argument, telling the jury that she made a mistake or an "action error" during a chaotic moment when she feared for the safety of another officer. They solicited testimony from numerous police officers, including those testifying for the prosecution, who said they believed Potter had the right to fire a Taser or a gun at the scene under department policy.
The defense rested its case Friday with testimony from Potter, who broke down on the stand as she recalled a "chaotic" scene leading up to her shooting Wright. The former officer told the jury she recalled seeing "fear" in the eyes of an officer on the opposite side of the car when Wright jumped into his vehicle as officers tried to arrest him.
The prosecution has challenged Potter's claim that she grabbed her weapon because she was trying to protect a fellow officer from being dragged by Wright's vehicle - pointing to body camera video they say raises doubts about whether she could even see the officer on the other side of the car.
Potter claimed she did not realize she had fired her gun instead of her Taser until she heard Wright cry out that she had shot him. "We were trying to keep him from driving away . . . and it just went chaotic," Potter said in her first public recounting of the deadly incident. "I remember yelling 'Taser Taser Taser!' and nothing happened. And then he told me I shot him."
Potter did not use Wright's name during her testimony, repeatedly referring to him as "the driver." She claimed not to remember anything in the immediate aftermath of the shooting, including statements she made about potentially going to prison.
The former officer, who told the jury she had moved out of Minnesota after the incident and has been in therapy, began crying and shaking as a prosecutor pressed her on the events that day, pointing out she had not offered medical assistance to Wright or informed responding officers that she had shot the man.
"I'm sorry it happened. I'm so sorry," Potter cried out, sobbing into her hands. "I didn't mean to hurt anybody."
Wright - who had cried out "Ah, he shot me!" as the bullet pierced his chest - drove his vehicle a short distance down the street and crashed. Responding medical personnel were unable to revive him, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. A medical examiner testified that the single bullet had pierced his heart and lungs, killing him within seconds to minutes.
In her testimony Friday, Potter acknowledged the dangers of confusing a Taser and a gun had been "mentioned" in her training. "But it wasn't something we were physically trained on," the former officer said.
Despite prosecution objections, the jury was allowed to hear testimony from Potter's former colleagues that they believed, based on their training and knowledge of department policy, that Potter had the right to use deadly force at the scene if she believed another officer was in danger.
"I saw no violation . . . of policy, procedure or law," Timothy Gannon, the former Brooklyn Center police chief who resigned in the aftermath of the Wright shooting, testified last week.
Gannon, who told the jury he was forced out of his job by the city's elected officials for refusing to "immediately fire" Potter, described her as a "fine officer." The defense also solicited sympathetic testimony from Potter's former colleagues, who testified about her mental anguish in the aftermath of the shooting.
In the prosecution's closing argument, Eldridge sought to undermine that police testimony, pointing to a comment Potter made to a defense expert describing her fellow officers as her "police family."
"When trouble comes, it's family that supports you unconditionally, sticking by each other, for better or for worse. It's what makes family family," Eldridge told the jury. "This same thing appears to apply to the defendant's police family. The defendant has found herself in trouble. And her police family has her back."
While prosecutors pointedly told the jury they were not alleging Potter intentionally killed Wright, they argued that her recklessness led to the fatal shooting and put others at the scene at risk, including her fellow officers and the female passenger in Wright's car who sobbed on the stand as she recalled the shooting and her continued trauma.
Alayna Albrecht-Payton, 20, who had recently started dating Wright, recalled how she heard a bang and suddenly the car was moving head-on into another vehicle. She recounted trying to stem Wright's bleeding by pressing on it with a sweater or a towel "like I had seen in movies and TV shows," but he was just "gasping."
She told the jury of picking up a FaceTime call from Katie Bryant, Wright's mother who had been on the phone with him at the time of the shooting, and pointing the camera toward Wright's lifeless body.
"I was just screaming, 'They shot him! They shot him!' And then I pointed the camera on him, and I'm so sorry I did that," Albrecht-Payton said, her testimony almost unintelligible as she sobbed.
Asked by a prosecutor why she was sorry, Albrecht-Payton, her voice shaking, replied, "No mom should have to see that on video call. . . . I know I hurt her by doing that."
Bryant testified that she had rushed to the scene to see her son's crashed car and a body covered by a sheet.
"I didn't want to believe that it was my son laying there on the ground, but I could tell it was him because of his tennis shoes," Bryant said crying. The woman told the jury that she began biting the inside of her cheeks - so hard that it left lasting scars - in hopes of waking herself up from a "bad dream."
"It was the worst day of my life," Bryant said, struggling to maintain her composure.
Potter, 49, resigned after the April 11 incident, which took place in the final weeks of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin's murder trial in the death of George Floyd. Wright's killing sparked fresh unrest across the Twin Cities, including clashes between demonstrators and police in a region still deeply on edge after Floyd's killing.
While Wright's killing took place outside of Minneapolis, the Floyd case has hung over the Potter proceedings. Potter's case is being heard in the same courtroom where Chauvin was tried by much of same prosecution team who have deployed a similar playbook against Potter, including the extensive use of video and testimony from fellow police officers.
The pool of 250 potential jurors in the case were asked to fill out a questionnaire virtually identical to the survey sent to jurors in the Chauvin case, pressing them on whether they had participated in any social justice protests in the aftermath of Floyd's killing and their views on groups such as Black Lives Matter and Blue Lives Matter.
The jury of seven men and seven women picked to hear the case is predominantly White. The 12 who will deliberate if no alternates are needed include six White men, three White women, two Asian women and one Black woman. The two alternates are a White man and a White woman. The jurors range in age from their 20s to their 70s.
Potter faces at least 11 years in prison if convicted, and prosecutors have filed a motion pressing for a tougher sentence if she is convicted.