LACONIA -- Nearly a year after a city man was arrested for second-degree murder, the Attorney General’s office has yet to present the case to a grand jury for indictment.
Hassan Ali Sapry, 22, remains held without bail at Belknap County jail. He has been imprisoned since last April 26, the day he was arrested at his parents 411 Pleasant St., Laconia home, following a three-day search of the city.
He stands accused of recklessly causing the death of Wilfred Guzman Sr., 57, who was found dead at his 57 Blueberry Lane #16 apartment at Perley Pond Townhouses on April 19, after police were asked to conduct a welfare check by the man’s son. The cause of death was blunt-force trauma to the head.
Sapry pleaded not guilty to the charge on April 29.
Last month, Judge James D. O’Neill III gave prosecutors until early July to formally accuse Sapry of murder. It is the fourth time the court has granted an extension for the state to present its case to a grand jury for possible indictment.