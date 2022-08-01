A headstone

A headstone marks the site where five members of the Rhoden family are interred on a hillside in the Scioto Burial Park in McDermott, Ohio.  

 Ty Wright/Washington Post

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio - Weather has worn the name "Rhoden" from the mailbox on Union Hill Road here in the rural, rolling hills of southwest Ohio.

Six seasons of snow and rain and sun have grayed the outbuildings; faded the "no trespassing" and "private property" signs meant to keep out the curious and the true-crime gawkers. A sole ribbon of once-yellow tape is illegible.

Faded crime scene tape

Faded crime scene tape and a “private property” sign in front of a barn on the land where members of the Rhoden family lived on Union Hill Road in Pike County, Ohio.  
Old vehicles surrounded by weeds

Old vehicles surrounded by weeds can be seen through barbed wire on the land where some of the Rhoden family members lived on Union Hill Road.  
A faded flier with photos of eight members of the Rhoden family is tacked to a barn on the family’s property on Union Hill Road near Piketon, Ohio. It asks: “Do you know who murdered us on April 22, 2016?”  