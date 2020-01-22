NORTH HAVERHILL — A Milton man who Lebanon police said was drunk when he pointed a gun at the head of a fellow guest outside the Baymont Hotel was given a suspended 12-month jail sentence in a plea deal Tuesday.
According to court documents, police were called to the hotel Feb. 27 by a female guest who told officers that a man, later identified as Richard A. Stewart, 65, had pointed a handgun at her head while she was standing in the hotel’s parking lot.
The woman said he at one point fell to the ground while holding the gun and then got back up, and kept asking where his wife was.
Assuming that Stewart was referring to a woman with a dog she had seen moments earlier, the victim pointed him in the direction they had gone and he left.
The victim ran back to her room and called police. Officers later located Stewart in room 207 with his wife.
A loaded Glock pistol was lying on the bed, police said. Stewart was wearing an empty holster.
In an arrest affidavit, Officer Tyler Hewes said Stewart’s face was “red and flushed and his speech was slow and slurred.”
“Stewart said that he was outside looking for his wife and saw (the victim) in the parking lot. Stewart denied any wrongdoing and made it appear as if (the victim) was not telling the truth,” Hewes wrote.
Stewart later confessed to drinking whisky; Hewes noted “several empty containers of alcohol in the room.” Stewart told police he pointed his gun at the victim while looking for his wife because “he was worried for his wife.”
Stewart was initially charged with felony reckless conduct with a deadly weapon and criminal threatening with a firearm.
On Tuesday he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor reckless conduct before Judge Peter Bornstein in a plea deal with the Grafton County Attorney’s Office. Stewart’s 12-month jail sentence was suspended for five years, and he is to be on probation for two years.