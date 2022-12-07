FILE PHOTO: Former mob boss and fugitive James "Whitey" Bulger is seen in a booking mug combination photo

WASHINGTON — A U.S. Justice Department review found that prison officials incompetently handled the 2018 transfer of Boston mobster and former FBI informant James “Whitey” Bulger to the West Virginia prison where he was beaten to death within a day of his arrival.

The department’s inspector general, Michael Horowitz, said in an internal report released on Wednesday that “bureaucratic incompetence” and “serious job performance” failures led the federal Bureau of Prisons to improperly transfer Bulger, a wheelchair-bound 89-year-old inmate with a life-threatening heart condition to the U.S. Penitentiary in Hazelton, West Virginia.