CONCORD — The state’s initial report on the systemic gaps that could help explain why Harmony Montgomery of Manchester has been missing for two years will come out shortly, Gov. Chris Sununu said Wednesday.
Joe Ribsam, director of the state’s Division of Children, Youth and Families, is reviewing the operational issues in the document, while Attorney General John Formella is assessing if any matters in it need to remain confidential, the governor said.
“I think by next week, we will have something,” Sununu told the Executive Council.
Councilor Ted Gatsas, R-Manchester, remains convinced someone knows where the 7-year-old girl is, and whether she is alive.
“Somebody has to know where that little person is,” Gatsas said. “Of all the things that have been talked about in this case, number one is how for two years, nobody has seen this little girl.’"
Sununu had called upon the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court to report on why a judge had granted custody of Harmony to the child’s father, Adam Montgomery, a convicted drug dealer.
Records show Montgomery has a lengthy and violent criminal history. In that letter to Massachusetts court officials, Sununu called Montgomery a “monstrous drug dealer” and “horrible individual."
“I applaud you, governor, for dropping a dime on the state of Massachusetts,” Gatsas said to Sununu.
“We have to drop a dime on every place that a child goes.”
Mass gov ordered his own state probe
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker has order an investigation into his own state’s handling of the case.
Last week, Sununu said the report is likely to focus upon the transfers of information between New Hampshire and Massachusetts officials once the family moved to the Bay State.
“When you look at how that information is transferred, how that is processed, delays in that, how the interstate compacts really work, that is clearly where the system had the most trouble,” Sununu said.
Harmony’s father was arrested last January, and accused of hitting the child and giving her a black eye in 2019.
Manchester police also arrested Kayla Montgomery, Adam’s estranged wife, and filed multiple charges against her for collecting welfare in Harmony’s name during the time the child had gone missing.
Adam Montgomery had legal custody of Harmony since Feb. 22, 2019, after she was in foster care in Massachusetts. Adam and Kayla Montgomery are estranged but still married. They have three children together.
Kayla Montgomery told authorities at some point Harmony was sent to live with her mother, Crystal Sorey, in Massachusetts. Sorey denied that ever happened.