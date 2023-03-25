Inmate at Berlin prison charged with assault Mar 25, 2023 37 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save CONCORD — An inmate at the federal prison in Berlin was charged Friday with assault in connection with a December incident.Anniel Gomez is accused of beating another inmate with a weapon made of two padlocks strapped together on Dec. 19, 2022, the indictment released by U.S. Attorney Jane Young says.As a result, a release from Young said, the alleged victim lost four teeth and suffered head trauma, including lacerations above the right eyebrow and back of the head.Gomez has been charged with one count of assault.The Federal Bureau of Investigation and FCI-Berlin’s Office of the Special Investigative Supervisor investigated the incident. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Three men indicted in fatal Worcester shooting of Andrew Barley in 2022 Trump warns of 'potential death & destruction' if he is charged in hush-money case Trump slams Manhattan DA Bragg as an ‘animal’ as hush money indictment looms Anti-Semitic reported incidents surge in Massachusetts, hit record highs in New England Manchester defendant in domestic assault case escaped murder prosecution of Virginia senior +2 Trump to face anonymous jury in high-profile New York defamation trial Load more {{title}} Most Popular Pelham man charged after truck hits pole in Hudson Laconia woman arrested for DWI, assaulting state trooper Hudson man charged with online child sexual exploitation Carded for cigarette purchase, 32-year-old robs convenience store Seacoast St. Patrick's Day DWI sweep; local arrested after Richmond crash Manchester defendant in domestic assault case escaped murder prosecution of Virginia senior Manchester teen arrested for alleged assault on baby girl 18-month prison sentence recommended for former Tyngsboro cop Hells Angels member gets 21 months for gun possession Postal worker from Nashua sentenced to a day in jail for bribery, cocaine distribution charges Request News Coverage