MANCHESTER -- An inmate at the Valley Street jail is in critical condition at the Elliot Hospital after he was found hanging in his jail cell on Monday evening, the jail said in a statement.
Hooksett resident Johnathan Lafond, 34, was discovered at 5:15 p.m., the jail said. Corrections officers and medical workers at the jail began emergency treatment until relieved by Manchester Fire and AMR Ambulance workers.
"Mr. Lafond was alone in his cell when he was discovered. We had no indication Mr. Lafond was in any form of distress," said jail Superintendent David Dionne.
Lafond was being held on a $10,500 bail on charges of willful concealment and failure to appear. The charges were filed at Derry District Court and Hillsborough County Superior Court, the jail said.
Manchester police and jail officials are investigating.