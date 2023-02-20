Northern New Hampshire Correctional Facility

 Courtesy

A 65-year-old inmate serving time for the rape and murder of a child died of blunt-impact head and neck injuries suffered in a prison fight last week, the Attorney General's Office said Monday.

James Dale, 65, died after he was assaulted by another inmate at the Northern New Hampshire Correctional Facility in Berlin on Feb. 13.