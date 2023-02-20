Inmate died of blunt-impact head and neck injuries, autopsy shows By Paul Feely Union Leader Staff Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Feb 20, 2023 Feb 20, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Northern New Hampshire Correctional Facility Courtesy Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A 65-year-old inmate serving time for the rape and murder of a child died of blunt-impact head and neck injuries suffered in a prison fight last week, the Attorney General's Office said Monday.James Dale, 65, died after he was assaulted by another inmate at the Northern New Hampshire Correctional Facility in Berlin on Feb. 13.Dale was convicted of second-degree murder and two counts of rape and sentenced to 60 to 120 years in state prison for the rape and smothering death of 6-year-old Elizabeth Knapp in July 1997.Dale maintained his innocence, and in 2016 brought a 225-page lawsuit in federal court seeking a new trial.Two years later, a U.S. District Court judge rejected the lawsuit, and a year later the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected his appeal.In 2002, Dale was convicted of slashing the throat of an inmate at a prison in Graterford, Pennsylvania, in 2000. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Follow Paul Feely Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Inmate died of blunt-impact head and neck injuries, autopsy shows Sentencing canceled for man convicted of Katie Thyne's murder +5 Car drives through at least four towns with blown tires {{title}} Most Popular Prisoner killed in Berlin raped, murdered Hopkinton 6-year-old in 1997 Inmate injured in Berlin prison brawl dies Car drives through at least four towns with blown tires Police seek man for grabbing women on Dartmouth College campus Sentencing canceled for man convicted of Katie Thyne's murder Manchester police arrested man accused of assaulting woman, taking 5-month-old Man charged in death of pit bull in Manchester Police ID suspect Mercedes in Manchester gunfire incident I-93 shut down twice over crashes Nashua man arrested for sexual assault Request News Coverage