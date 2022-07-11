Inmate found dead at New Hampshire State Prison for men died of heart attack By Paul Feely New Hampshire Union Leader Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Jul 11, 2022 Jul 11, 2022 Updated 46 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email The New Hampshire State Prison. UNION LEADER FILE Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A New Hampshire inmate found dead at the State Prison for Men in Concord died of a heart attack, Department of Corrections officials said Monday.Around 2 p.m. Sunday, prison officials were notified of an unresponsive inmate in his cell and “emergency response protocols were immediately started,” officials said in a news release.David Boutwell, 60, was incarcerated on Jan. 16, 2008, for two counts of second-degree murder attempt, one count of burglary attempt and one count of falsifying physical evidence.Boutwell had a sentence maximum release date of Dec. 4, 2105.An autopsy conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner Monday determined the immediate cause of Boutwell’s death to be a heart attack. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Follow Paul Feely Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Inmate found dead at New Hampshire State Prison for men died of heart attack Police: Concord shooting suspect dies by suicide in standoff with cops in Nashua Manchester man accused of hitting women, house with vehicle fleeing fight scene U.S. judge declines to delay former Trump adviser Bannon's contempt trial -media Unification Church confirms mother of Abe suspect is member +2 Links between Trump associates, militants in focus of Jan. 6 hearings this week Load more {{title}} Most Popular Man charged after Manchester police claim he left three kids in locked, running car with loaded gun at Walmart Alstead husband, wife die in murder-suicide Money transfer app Zelle proving popular with scammers Nashua man faces felonies for firing gun into ground on eve of the 4th Police investigate after anti-Semitic flyers found in Manchester NH woman charged with starting car fire that spread to Vt. home where family was sleeping Berlin man arrested for Gorham murders AG, police investigate shooting deaths of man and woman in Alstead Family of Salem girl killed in 1988 grateful to 'face her killer' in court Man charged with identity fraud in connection with shooting of pregnant woman Request News Coverage