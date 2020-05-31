WEST STEWARTSTOWN -- An inmate at the Coos County jail was pronounced dead Saturday after he was found hanging in a cell, officials said.
Ben Champagne, superintendent of the Coos County House of Corrections, said Charles Merrow, 43, of Lancaster was found hanging in a cell around 8:27 p.m. Saturday.
According to Champagne, correctional officers began emergency medical treatment, which continued until 45th Parallel EMS and Beecher Falls Volunteer Fire Department personnel arrived at 8:36 p.m.
“Emergency personnel attempted life saving measures until 9:02, at which time he was pronounced dead,” said Champagne in a statement.
Merrow was being held at the Coos County jail on an order of preventative detention issued by the Coos County Superior Court.
New Hampshire state police, and the Coos County Department of Corrections are investigating. An autopsy will be performed to determine Merrow’s exact cause of death.