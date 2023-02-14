Berlin prison warden

Warden Corey Riendeau stands outside the Northern New Hampshire Correctional Facility in Berlin this month.

 MICHAEL COUSINEAU/UNION LEADER

An inmate at the prison in Berlin who was severely injured during a fight Monday morning has died, corrections officials announced Tuesday.

The investigation surrounding the inmate’s death has been handed over to the Attorney General’s Office, officials said in a news release. No further updates were available Tuesday night.