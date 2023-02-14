Inmate injured in Berlin prison brawl dies By Paul Feely Union Leader Staff Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Feb 14, 2023 Feb 14, 2023 Updated 22 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Warden Corey Riendeau stands outside the Northern New Hampshire Correctional Facility in Berlin this month. MICHAEL COUSINEAU/UNION LEADER Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save An inmate at the prison in Berlin who was severely injured during a fight Monday morning has died, corrections officials announced Tuesday.The investigation surrounding the inmate’s death has been handed over to the Attorney General’s Office, officials said in a news release. No further updates were available Tuesday night.Around 7 a.m. Monday, officials at the Northern New Hampshire Correctional Facility in Berlin responded to an assault between two inmates, corrections officials said in a news release.One inmate received serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital, then moved to a trauma center.Officials have yet to release the identity of the two inmates involved or any information on what caused the fight. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Follow Paul Feely Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Nashua man arrested for sexual assault Michigan State shooting suspect dead of self-inflicted gunshot wound +3 Manchester police arrested man accused of assaulting woman, taking 5-month-old Inmate injured in Berlin prison brawl dies Manchester police respond to gunshot on Pine Street Pamela Smart asks court to approve commutation hearing +6 Load more {{title}} Most Popular Valley Street jail asks Manchester police to investigate it Officer resigns to avoid prosecution for looking up plate of motorcycle his wife was passenger on Fugitive turns himself in, says he doesn't want to die in shootout Suspects in Worcester homicide forced their way into home, drove car with NH plate Mass. man facing DWI charge after allegedly driving wrong-way on I-93 in Salem Warrants issued for city man in connection with Manchester stabbing Police use Taser to subdue armed man at Peterborough hospital I-93 shut down twice over crashes Maggie Hassan: Did American Taliban fighter John Walker Lindh violate parole by meeting ISIS supporter? Berlin man claiming self-defense in fatal shooting Request News Coverage