An inmate who walked away from a minimum security facility in Massachusetts was arrested in Sandown Tuesday morning after attempting to flee from police despite OnStar remotely stopping the car he allegedly stole.
Joshua Morley, 20, of Haverhill, Mass., faces multiple charges in New Hampshire, including possession of stolen property, disobeying a police officer, reckless operation, driving after suspension, and being a fugitive from justice.
Authorities said the hunt for Morley began after he walked away from a pre-release detention center in Lawrence, Mass., during the early morning hours Tuesday.
According to the Essex County Sheriff’s Department in Massachusetts, Morley allegedly stole a car from a nearby dealership. The car, described by Sandown police as a 2020 Chevrolet Impala, was later located in Haverhill, Mass., and pursued by police into New Hampshire.
Sandown police learned from the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office that the vehicle was possibly heading toward Sandown after Plaistow police attempted to stop it but discontinued.
The vehicle was spotted on Main Street in Sandown at approximately 9 a.m. Sandown police Lt. John Sable tried to stop the car a short time later, but police said Morley failed to pull over and took off at a high rate of speed.
As the car continued to travel at unsafe speeds, Sandown police said it was seen in different parts of town by officers who were assisting.
The vehicle was eventually disabled and stopped by representatives from OnStar, an in-vehicle safety and security system with a stolen vehicle assistance feature.
Sandown police said OnStar was able to give updated locations of the car before it was remotely stopped, at which point Morley fled on foot.
He was taken into custody after a brief foot chase.
Sandown officers were assisted by police from Chester, Danville, Fremont and Hampstead, along with members of the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, New Hampshire Fish and Game, and an Auburn police K-9.
Morley was being held at the Rockingham County jail pending his arraignment in Rockingham County Superior Court.
In addition to Sandown’s charges, Plaistow police also have warrants for his arrest while he is expected to face felony charges in Lawrence as well.
Morley has been in the custody of the Essex County Sheriff’s Department since he was sentenced in a Massachusetts case on Oct. 23. The sheriff’s department said he was moved from the Middleton House of Correction to the lower-security pre-release and re-entry center in Lawrence on April 6.