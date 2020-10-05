The New Hampshire Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force saw its number of cyber tips triple at the height of COVID-19 here in the Granite State.
“I think in the peak we had about 180. So why the increase? Think about it. Everybody’s home, behind a computer now. Not just kids, but the adults. That guy who may have worked a 9 to 5 job and had to wait until 5 o’clock to log in, well, guess what? He can log in all day long now,” Detective Sgt. John Peracchi said.
The task force was established in 1998 and is responsible for investigating cases of child sexual exploitation, including child prostitution, online solicitation of minors as well as the possession, manufacturing and distribution of child sexual abuse images.
Peracchi was at the Portsmouth Police Department with Detective Duane Jacques and Hillsborough County Deputy Matt Fleming on Monday, where Congressman Chris Pappas, D-NH, was there to learn about the impact of COVID-19.
The task force will be using $1 million in CARES Act money for training and equipment. Ultimately, Peracchi said he would like to be able to add more people.
Peracchi said some of the images they hold criminals accountable for are difficult to unsee.
“It’s some of the most horrific stuff you could ever imagine,” Peracchi said.
It is estimated that up to 75% of individuals who were caught looking at child pornography had touched at least one child inappropriately, Peracchi said.
Right now, the task force is executing two to three searches a week in areas throughout the state.
Since technology is pervasive in crimes against children, Fleming uses his K-9 partner, Niko, to help find electronic devices and items used to store inappropriate data.
Niko, a golden retriever and lab mix, who is 21 months old, has already found crucial evidence missed by his human colleagues, Fleming said.
Jacques explained that the task force takes evidence they collect during these searches and it can be used to leverage a plea deal with defendants in criminal cases.
“The thing we’re seeing is if you have 10 bad images, 10 illegal images, you have 1,000,” Jacques said. “We build such a solid case that a lot of times, they are not going to trial.”
Between the months of March and August, the task force performed 397 investigations, made 36 arrests, issued 168 subpoenas, examined 192 hard drives and examined 493 cell phones.