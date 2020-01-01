Jason Martinez Morales

Jason Martinez-Morales, 25, of Manchester, was charged with reckless conduct after police said he fired a gun around Dubuque Street on Jan. 1, 2020. 

 Courtesy

MANCHESTER — Police say an intoxicated man fired several shots on the West Side, not long after midnight New Year's Day. 

According to a Manchester police news release, Jason Martinez-Morales, 25, of Manchester, showed up at an apartment on Dubuque Street early Wednesday. 

Residents told police they knew Martinez-Morales, and said he seemed to be highly intoxicated. Martinez-Morales stood in the kitchen door, police said, and fired two shots outside just before 1 a.m.

No one was hurt.

Martinez-Morales was gone when police arrived, but officers did find a shell casing outside the house. Police received other reports, alleging Martinez-Morales kept shooting as he walked down the street. 

Police caught up with Martinez-Morales along Dubuque East Back, the alley between Dubuque Street and Cartier Street.

He was arrested and charged with reckless conduct. Police learned Martinez-Morales had been released on bail after an earlier arrest, and added a charge of violation of bail conditions. 

Tags

Tuesday, December 31, 2019
Monday, December 30, 2019