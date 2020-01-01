MANCHESTER — Police say an intoxicated man fired several shots on the West Side, not long after midnight New Year's Day.
According to a Manchester police news release, Jason Martinez-Morales, 25, of Manchester, showed up at an apartment on Dubuque Street early Wednesday.
Residents told police they knew Martinez-Morales, and said he seemed to be highly intoxicated. Martinez-Morales stood in the kitchen door, police said, and fired two shots outside just before 1 a.m.
No one was hurt.
Martinez-Morales was gone when police arrived, but officers did find a shell casing outside the house. Police received other reports, alleging Martinez-Morales kept shooting as he walked down the street.
Police caught up with Martinez-Morales along Dubuque East Back, the alley between Dubuque Street and Cartier Street.
He was arrested and charged with reckless conduct. Police learned Martinez-Morales had been released on bail after an earlier arrest, and added a charge of violation of bail conditions.
