Intruder bursts into apartment and shoots dog to death, say Manchester police Staff Report Mark Hayward Author email Mar 21, 2022 A home invader forced his way into an Orange Street apartment overnight and shot a dog to death, Manchester police say.The incident took place about 1:15 a.m. Monday. People in the apartment at 137 Orange St. scattered, with one diving through a second-floor glass window and suffering serious injuries, police said.Police later found a victim at Myrtle Street and had him transported to a hospital. The intruder was known by the people in the apartment, police said.Police said the dog was a pit bull.Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Manchester police or the Manchester Crimeline, which takes anonymous tips.