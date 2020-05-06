More than a year after a man was found murdered in his Bristol apartment, the Attorney General’s Office is continuing to investigate.
Senior Assistant Attorney General Peter Hinckley confirmed Wednesday that the investigation into the circumstances of the death of Steven E. Hall, 52, remains ongoing.
Police answered a call on March 29, 2019, for an altercation involving a gun at 76 Summer St. the six-unit residence where Hall lived.
Hall was found deceased and his cause of death was a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The Medical Examiner’s Office ruled his manner of death was homicide.
When Hall’s death was announced by authorities last spring, they said “it appears that all relevant parties in the incident have been identified, and there is no ongoing threat to the public.”
Born and raised in Franklin, where he attended local schools, Hall had worked at Freudenberg-NOK in Bristol, according to his obituary.