Officials are asking the public for information in the death of a woman found at a baseball field in Manchester late last year after an autopsy returned inconclusive results, the Attorney General’s Office announced Thursday.
Manchester police officers responding to a report of a body found behind one of the fields in the Youngsville baseball complex near the parking lot for the Rockingham Rail Trail around 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 30, found Cynthia Halloran, 69, dead at the scene, Deputy Attorney General Jane Young and Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg said in a statement.
An initial autopsy was conducted on Dec. 31, but a determination of the cause and manner of Halloran’s death was not complete due to the need for further investigation and testing, officials said.
Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jennie V. Duval later concluded that Halloran’s cause and manner of death are undetermined.
“Accordingly, the investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death will continue,” Young and Aldenberg said in a joint statement.
Anyone with information on Halloran’s whereabouts between 5:30 and 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 30, 2020, is urged to contact Manchester police at 603-668-8711.