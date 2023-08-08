Officials say the investigation into the fatal shooting of a Danville woman inside her Back Road home last week continues, and are asking for the public’s help.
An autopsy showed that Denise Damato Coe, 59, of Danville was killed by multiple gunshot wounds, and her manner of death was homicide, according to the state medical examiner.
Late Thursday night, Danville police responded to a call at 48 Back Road in Danville, and found Damato Coe dead inside her home, according to a news release from the Attorney General's Office.
“At this point in time, we have not included any particular suspects or ruled out any particular suspects. So, everything is still on the table right now,” Ben Agati, New Hampshire senior assistant attorney general, said Monday.
Agati said no one has been taken into custody in connection with Damato Coe’s murder. He said investigators spent the day at her Back Road home on Monday.
“It's been a very extensive scene to have to work through and hopefully we'll have more information shortly,” Agati said.
Asked if Danville residents and members of the public should be worried, Agati said people should take the ordinary precautions.
“We ask people to take the ordinary precautions they would take when out and about, really anywhere in the state,” Agati said. “I think people should always be concerned about people in general. Unfortunately, we do have some unsolved homicides that occur in the state. New Hampshire has a very good homicide clearance rate. We're actually at around 88.9% over the last 10 years. That's a lot better than the national average, which is closer to just under 60%."
Agati said investigators are asking the public for help, urging anyone who saw or heard anything to contact the major crime unit. Those tips can remain anonymous.
“We’re really looking for information from anyone who may have seen or heard anything that Thursday, really between say 10 and 4,” Agati said. “We would love for that person to come forward and speak with the major crime unit.”
Anyone with information is asked to call the New Hampshire State Police Major Crime Unit at 603-223-3856, or email MCU@dos.nh.gov. People may also call the New Hampshire State Police Headquarters Communications office at 603-223-4381.