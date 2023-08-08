Ben Agati

Ben Agati, New Hampshire Senior Assistant Attorney General, answers questions from reporters on Monday about last week's fatal shooting of a Danville woman in her home.

Paul Feely/Union Leader

 By Paul Feely Union Leader Staff

Officials say the investigation into the fatal shooting of a Danville woman inside her Back Road home last week continues, and are asking for the public’s help.

An autopsy showed that Denise Damato Coe, 59, of Danville was killed by multiple gunshot wounds, and her manner of death was homicide, according to the state medical examiner.