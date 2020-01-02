MANCHESTER -- Detectives have been assigned to investigate an incident outside McGarvey's Pub on Elm Street on New Year's Eve after a video emerged on social media showing bouncers punching and kicking a seemingly defenseless man.
As the video unfolds, at least three men with "STAFF" written in large white block letters on their T-shirts are seen grappling with an unidentified man they have pinned on the sidewalk.
As the man is held down, the video shows him repeatedly punched and then kicked twice in the head and face.
During the ordeal, assailants call the man names, taunt him and ignore his pleas. Once he is able to sit up, blood is seen dripping from wounds on his head.
The kicks prompted an onlooker to confront bouncers and a physical confrontation followed that ended with police charging the Manchester resident, Brandon Pichette, 31, with disorderly conduct, claiming he had a bouncer in a headlock.
WARNING: Language used in the audio of this video may be offensive.
Pichette was arrested outside the 1097 Elm St. nightclub about 1 a.m. Wednesday, police said. None of the bouncers were charged.
An investigation was begun after police learned mobile phone video of the attack was circulating on social media.
"It shows some of the events that took place prior to police arriving. The entire incident is under investigation," police said in a short statement Thursday.
The video shows a man, apparently Pichette, confronting the bouncers in the moments after the kicks. The man and bouncers exchange words, eventually several bouncers and the onlooker ended up in a snowbank.
According to a police statement, Pichette had a bouncer in a headlock, but in the video, crowds are obscuring the view during that time. By the time police arrived, it was a bouncer who had Pichette in a headlock.
In their statement, Manchester police said they were told security had removed an unruly patron. "It was unclear how the man was injured," they said. The statement makes no mention of any other arrests.
The Manchester Fire Department was dispatched to McGarvey's for a "not dangerous hemorrhage," the log Fire Department log reads.
A telephone call to McGarvey's was not returned. Attempts to reach Pichette were unsuccessful.
Anyone with information about or video of the incident can call Detective Stephen Flynn at 792-5551.
