BILLERICA, Massachusetts — An investigation by police into a home break-in instead led to a fentanyl trafficking charge for a Billerica man on Tuesday.
The Billerica Police said the arrest of Rasheib Yancy, 46, was made as police, with assistance from the Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council SWAT team, executed a search warrant at 30 New Foster Road as part of "a lengthy ongoing investigation into a home break-in."
During a search of the home, a Billerica Police report states authorities located a man, later identified as Yancy, in the basement in possession of a "carry-on size luggage bag" that he was allegedly attempting to conceal in a washing machine.
Inside the bag, police said they found two "large baggies containing a white powder." According to police, it was later determined one of the baggies held approximately 25 grams of fentanyl, and the other nearly 15 grams of cocaine.
Police said they also uncovered five pills in the luggage bag, later determined to be "a fentanyl/methamphetamine compound," as well as five vials and a pill bottle containing steroids.
Police alleged locating "numerous empty cut-corner baggies, a plastic spoon with white residue on it, a scale, a black polka-dotted hammer with white residue on the top, and a square plastic top with residue on it."
Police said they additionally found two bottles of "lactose milk sugar," which the report states is used by drug dealers as a cutting agent to increase the volume of the drugs.
Police also alleged finding $2,700 cash, which they seized as evidence of drug proceeds from the sale of narcotics.
In a press release about the arrest, police said they recovered evidence they allege may be connected to the home break-in.
On Tuesday, Yancy was arraigned in Lowell District Court on trafficking in more than 10 grams of fentanyl, possession to distribute cocaine, two counts of possession of a Class A drug, possession of a Class B drug, and possession of a Class C drug.
Yancy was held without bail pending a 58A dangerousness hearing, which took place on Friday. Following the hearing, Judge Zachary Hillman ordered Yancy be held on $20,000 cash bail or $200,000 security bond.
Additional charges related to the alleged break-in may be forthcoming, according to police.
Yancy is scheduled to reappear in court for a pretrial conference on Sept. 19.
The investigation was conducted with assistance from the State Police, and police departments in Chelmsford, Pepperell, Ayer, Dracut, and Salem, N.H.