BILLERICA, Massachusetts — An investigation by police into a home break-in instead led to a fentanyl trafficking charge for a Billerica man on Tuesday.

The Billerica Police said the arrest of Rasheib Yancy, 46, was made as police, with assistance from the Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council SWAT team, executed a search warrant at 30 New Foster Road as part of "a lengthy ongoing investigation into a home break-in."