Danielle Denise Dauphinais, the mother of missing 5-year-old Elija “Eli” Lewis, faces five criminal charges related to his disappearance, according to charging sheets released before her scheduled arraignment Wednesday morning.
The charges comprise three felony counts of witness tampering and two misdemeanor charges of child endangerment. Her boyfriend, Joseph Stapf, 30, faces one charge each of witness tampering and child endangerment.
The two are expected to appear via video about 11 a.m in Hillsborough County Superior Court in Nashua.
New York City Transit police arrested the pair Sunday in the Bronx, and by Tuesday they had been returned to New Hampshire.
Meanwhile, authorities have provided no update on the intense search underway in Merrimack, where Eli was last seen about a month ago.
The search has included dive teams on Naticook Lake and drones and ground searches in the wooded areas surrounding 7 Sunset Drive, the address listed for Dauphinais on records filed in connection to her arrest.
Authorities have said they will search until they find the boy, but they have acknowledged that the chance of finding him alive are not good.
On Tuesday, however, they said he had been last seen 30 days ago, a much shorter period compared to initial reports that described his last sighting by “independent individuals” as six months ago.
Charging sheets accuse Dauphinais, 35, of violating a duty of care for Eli by failing to report him missing and by encouraging two others -- Bruch Scherzer nd Tracy Lyn Dauphinais -- to deceive child protective service workers about Eli's whereabouts.
The felony charges allege she encouraged Tracy Lyn, Joanne Stapf and Scherzer to either lie or not talk to child protective workers.
Stapf faces similar charges; the witness tampering charge only involves Joanne Stapf. The address for Joseph Stapf is listed as 15 Burgess Drive in Litchfield.