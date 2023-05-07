Day after a gunman shot multiple people at the Allen Premium Outlets mall

Mahboubeh Gargvand helps erect a memorial to honor those who lost their lives on Saturday when a gunman shot multiple people at the Dallas-area Allen Premium Outlets mall, in Allen, Texas.

 JEREMY LOCK/reuters

ALLEN, Texas — The 33-year-old gunman who opened fire on an outlet mall in a Dallas suburb Saturday, killing at least eight people, had an apparent fascination with white supremacist or neo-Nazi beliefs that are now being examined by investigators as a possible motive for the attack, people familiar with the investigation said Sunday.

Mauricio Garcia, a local resident, had multiple weapons on him and five additional guns in his car nearby, said people familiar with the investigation who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing probe.