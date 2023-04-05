Investigators have identified the victim in a fatal shooting Tuesday night in Manchester.
The Attorney General’s Office and Manchester police said Rodney Yancey, 43, of Manchester, was pronounced dead following a shooting last night at a multifamily residence on Bell Street.
An autopsy performed by Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jennie V. Duval determined Yancey’s cause of death to be gunshot wounds of the chest and abdomen. The manner of his death is homicide. As used by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, homicide is defined as the killing of one person by another.
Investigators said they have identified the parties involved in the incident and “based on the information known to investigators at this time” say there is no known danger to the public.
The investigation remains active and ongoing, and law enforcement is looking at the possibility the person who shot Yancey acted in self-defense, officials said.
Police logs show calls and a shot spotter notification at the area of Union and Bell streets about 7:30 p.m. The neighborhood includes tenement buildings and is located between Gill Stadium and Valley Cemetery.
By Wednesday morning, any crime scene tape and police activity had vanished from the area. Neighbors said they saw a flurry of police activity last night, and police concentrated on one building about a half-block west of the intersection.