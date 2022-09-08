Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon arrives to surrender, in New York

A protester holds a sign with an image depicting former U.S. President Donald Trump as Trump's White House chief strategist Steve Bannon arrives to surrender at the Manhattan District Attorney's Office in New York, U.S., September 8, 2022.  

 CAITLIN OCHS/REUTERS

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump's Save America political fundraising group is the subject of a federal grand jury investigation in Washington D.C., the New York Times reported on Thursday, citing subpoenas described to the newspaper.

The Times said that subpoenas were issued to the leadership political action committee Trump founded as the U.S. Justice Department probes the group's formation and spending.