Three investors in the blank-check firm working to take former president Donald Trump's media company public, including a former member of the company's board, were charged with using insider information to make $22 million in illegal profits, federal prosecutors said Thursday.

Michael Shvartsman, Gerald Shvartsman and Bruce Garelick were arrested in south Florida on Thursday morning on multiple counts of securities fraud, officials with the Southern District of New York said in a statement. The Securities and Exchange Commission separately charged the men with insider trading.