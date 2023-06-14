Assistant Worcester County District Attorney Edward Karcasinas

Assistant Worcester County District Attorney Edward Karcasinas (left) shows Worcester Police Department Sgt. Kevin Mack a U.S. passport Tuesday afternoon in the trial of Carlos Asencio. Mack testified the passport bearing Asencio's name was found with other documents in a bag at the scene of Amanda Dabrowski's death.

 Dave Thompson/Masslive
Carlos Asencio

FILE PHOTO: Carlos Asencio, accused of stabbing his former girlfriend, Amanda Dabrowski, to death on July 3, 2019, appeared in Worcester Superior Court on Feb. 10, 2020, for arraignment.

A Mexican entry registration card, prescriptions in Spanish, a phone commonly sold in Latin America, a form reading “Estates Unidos Mexicanos.”

Multiple items pertaining to Mexico and potential international travel came up as evidence, as testimony continued in the murder trial of Carlos Asencio, on trial for the killing of Amanda Dabrowski on July 3, 2019.