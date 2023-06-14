A Mexican entry registration card, prescriptions in Spanish, a phone commonly sold in Latin America, a form reading “Estates Unidos Mexicanos.”
Multiple items pertaining to Mexico and potential international travel came up as evidence, as testimony continued in the murder trial of Carlos Asencio, on trial for the killing of Amanda Dabrowski on July 3, 2019.
Officials have said they believe Asencio fled to Canada, then Mexico following an earlier incident that Dabrowski reported as a home invasion and assault on Easter of 2019.
Officials have not yet said how they believe Asencio reentered the country.
Earlier in the trial, a police witness testified Asencio identified himself as from the Chechen Republic the night of the stabbing and was speaking in a Russian dialect.
Worcester (Mass.) Police Department Sgt. Kevin Mack testified he responded that night to O’Connor’s Restaurant in Worcester, the scene of the stabbing.
Mack testified at length regarding the scene and items he said were documented and recovered.
Mack noted two knives — one apparently a kitchen knife and one a folding knife — as well as a pair of scissors, along with physical items including tennis shoes, a baseball cap, a purse, a pair of flip-flops and a grocery bag containing other items.
It was in that bag that Mack said police found the documents, including the passport and a New Hampshire driver’s license in his own name, along with a Massachusetts ID in the name of Pablo Rivera, a Department of Transitional Assistance card in the name of Tariq Cumberbatch and a MassHealth card in another name.
Assistant Worcester County District Attorney Edward Karcasinas also questioned Mack on another document, questioning whether it was a document issued by the Mexican government.
“It says Estados Unidos Mexicanos,” Mack said, also noting Asencio’s name was on the document.
Among a group of four cell phones Mack said were found at the scene, one was noted as a “Lanix Telcel” phone. Lanix, which was founded in Mexico, primarily sells its products in Latin America, and Telcel offers services in Mexico, though neither Mack nor Karcasinas mentioned the phone or service’s link to Mexico.
A medical examiner also gave some testimony regarding her autopsy of Dabrowski.
Forensic pathologist Christina Stanley described several stab wounds to the area of her head, before Judge Janet Kenton-Walker paused the proceedings.
After a recess, one juror was excused, leaving 14 jurors from the original 16. One other juror was excused before proceedings began Monday.
Worcester paramedic Evan Gurska also testified, describing Dabrowski’s state when his ambulance transported her to the hospital.
He said she was alert and talking until she began to lose consciousness and paramedics inserted a tube to help her breathing.
“She was fearful, I would say. She was very, very afraid,” Gurska said.
Earlier in the day the jury viewed the premises at O’Connor’s and the part of Spencer where Dabrowski’s mother said she and her daughters had lived as neighbors.
Lydia Willey also resumed her testimony, discussing her interactions with Asencio in the weeks and days leading up to Dabrowski’s killing.
Defense attorney Robert Griffin questioned Willey about an interaction in which she testified Asencio had said he believed he was schizophrenic.
Griffin also highlighted Willey’s experiences during which she acknowledged she had a lot of experience interacting with mentally ill people. She reiterated that she had never seen him use drugs, alcohol, cigarettes or any substance.
Griffin has said Asencio’s defense rests on the idea that his mental health problems were enough to make him not criminally responsible for the killing.
Cross-examining Willey, Assistant District Attorney Tiffany Scanlon asked how many of Asencio’s medical records Willey had seen, to which she answered “none.”
Willey also acknowledged Asencio hadn’t mentioned Schizophrenia until July, within a short time of Dabrowski’s killing.
Testimony is expected to resume Wednesday, with Stanley describing the autopsy further. Kenton-Walker also indicated Mack was expected to testify again, though his testimony had been paused to allow Stanely to testify.
