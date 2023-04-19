leak-suspect-3daf8b36-deb0-11ed-9b80-d1bb3656099b.jpg

Dighton, Mass., police cars block Maple Street a half mile from the house where Airman Jack Teixeira was arrested for sharing classified documents. MUST CREDIT: Photo for The Washington Post by Kylie Cooper

 Kylie Cooper
FBI arrests U.S. Air Force National Guard employee over the leaks online of classified U.S. documents

FBI agents arrest Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira outside a residence in North Dighton, Mass., on Thursday, April 13, 2003, in this still image taken from video. He was arrested in connection with an investigation into the leaks online of classified U.S. documents.

DIGHTON, Mass. - Sixth-grade Jack Teixeira stands in a sea of kids, his chin tipped up. In the decade-old class photo, surrounded by newly minted middle-schoolers with cheesy grins, he's not quite smiling.

Already, Teixeira was known as something of a loner, a kid who'd made gun noises during elementary-school recess and would go on to carry around books about war and firearms in high school. By 21, however, a decade later, Teixeira would have allegedly built a commanding persona online - one tied up in his ability to show off U.S. secrets.

A police car is seen driving near the house in Dighton, Mass., where Jack Teixeira, a member of the Air National Guard, was arrested for sharing classified documents.  