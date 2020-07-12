Christopher Devries, a 37-year-old Jackson resident, was arrested Friday on charges of possession of both child sexual abuse images and drugs and falsifying physical evidence, police said.
The Jackson Police Department said in a news release Sunday that it and several other law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant of Devries' 34 Wilson Road home around 11:45 a.m. on Friday following a lengthy investigation into suspected child pornography activity.
Devries, who was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Carroll County Jail, is charged with six counts of possession of child sexual abuse images, one count of possession of drugs and one count of falsifying physical evidence, the release said.
Jackson also police found psilocybin mushrooms during the search, according to the news release.
Each count of possession of child sexual abuse images, which is a class A felony, is punishable by up to 15 years in New Hampshire State Prison and a $4,000 fine. Possession of psilocybin mushrooms, a class B felony, is punishable by up to seven years in prison and a $4,000 fine.
Devries is being held without bail pending an arraignment in Carroll County Superior Court in Ossipee on Monday, according to the news release.
The case, which remains active and ongoing, originated from CyberTips received by the State of New Hampshire Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, according to the news release. Anyone who may have information on the case is encouraged to call Jackson Police Chief Christopher Perley at 603-383-9292.
The search was conducted by members of the I.C.A.C. Task Force from the Cheshire and Grafton County Sheriff's Office, detectives from the Plymouth Police Department, Conway Police Department and the Carroll County Sheriff's Office and Jackson Police Department officers.