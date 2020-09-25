CONCORD - Two arrests have been made in connection with the death of Jonathan Amerault, 25, whose body was found in Coos County on Tuesday.
Armando Barron, 30, of Jaffrey, was arrested early Friday morning and charged with capital murder, according to a statement from New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald and New Hampshire State Police Colonel Nathan A. Noyes. His wife, Britany Barron, 31, was arrested Thursday and charged with three counts of falsifying physical evidence for allegedly altering, destroying, concealing, or removing items of physical evidence.
Amerault's body was discovered in Atkinson and Gilmanton Academy Grant in Coos County on Tuesday. An autopsy by New Hampshire Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jennie V. Duval determined he'd died as a result of a gunshot wound to the head and the death was ruled a homicide.