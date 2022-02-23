The New Hampshire State Police Major Crime Unit and Litchfield police can be seen parked outside a home at 10 Evergreen Circle in Litchfield Wednesday. Police have arrested a Jaffrey man on charges of attempted murder and assault in connection with a reported home invasion Tuesday night.
A Jaffrey man is facing attempted murder and assault charges in connection with a home invasion in Litchfield Tuesday night.
Ian Morris, 25, of Jaffrey was arrested Wednesday on charges of attempt to commit murder, two counts of first degree assault, two counts of second degree assault, one count of kidnapping, and one count of burglary, Litchfield and state police said in a release.
Morris is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday, Feb. 24 at the Hillsborough County Superior Court – Southern District in Nashua.
Police allege Morris entered into a home at 10 Evergreen Circle in Litchfield overnight Tuesday and assaulted a resident, officials said.
The New Hampshire State Police Major Crime Unit was parked in the driveway of a home at 10 Evergreen Circle on Wednesday, as a Litchfield police SUV and other law enforcement vehicles were parked nearby. Yellow crime scene tape could be seen stretched across the perimeter of the front lawn of the residence.
A neighbor sitting outside a few houses away declined to comment on the investigation being carried out nearby.
Online tax records show a home at 10 Evergreen Circle in Litchfield is currently owned by the Douglas M. Adams Revocable Trust.