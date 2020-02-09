KEENE -- The Jaffrey man who crashed into a house during a high-speed chase in which he was driving drunk is headed to jail for a day as part of a plea agreement.
Ryan J. Parent, 29, of 41 Moore Pike, will serve one day of his 12-month sentence in jail, with the rest of the time to be served on home confinement. His total sentence in jail is for 14 days, but he is getting 13 days' credit for time served after his arrest.
Parent pleaded guilty Friday in Cheshire Superior Court in Keene to charges of aggravated driving while intoxicated, reckless conduct, and driving after a suspension, according to court records.
He received two identical 12-month sentences with one tad to serve for the aggravated driving while intoxicated and diving after a suspension charges, with each sentence running concurrently.
The reckless conduct conviction carries a two- to five-year state prison sentence which is suspended for five years while Parent serves probation. He is under orders to avoid alcohol and to pay more than $6,000 in restitution to the people who owned the home he crashed into last year.
State police trooper Robert Stevens saw Parent’s Chevrolet Silverado speeding on Route 202 in Rindge around 9:30 p.m. on the night of Feb. 21, 2019, according to the affidavit filed in court. Stevens reports the truck was also driving erratically, crossing the double yellow line.
Stevens tried to pull the truck over, but Parent did not stop, according to the affidavit. Parent reportedly topped 100 miles per hour during this chase, and continued to weave all over the road, Stevens wrote. Parent allegedly lost control at one point, hitting a guardrail, but managed to keep going, Stevens wrote. Parent passed multiple cars on the road and nearly caused one head-on collision, Stevens wrote.
Stevens was advised by his superior to ease up on the chase if Parent got to the Main Street area in Jaffrey, in order to avoid risking other drivers or pedestrians, Stevens wrote. The trooper then slowed down and deactivated his lights and sirens, according to the affidavit.
Stevens then started to canvass the area for Parent’s vehicle and soon spotted it crashed into the side of a house at 72 River St. in Jaffrey, Stevens wrote. Parent was still in the driver’s seat and complaining about pain, according to Stevens’ affidavit.
Asked why he led police on the car chase, Parent reportedly said, “Because I didn’t want to get stopped.”
Stevens reports seeing a can of Mike’s Hard Lemonade in Parent’s truck. He also learned that Parent had his license suspended for a prior driving-under-the-influence arrest, Stevens wrote.