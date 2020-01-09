JAFFREY — A Jaffrey man will serve jail time as part of a plea agreement in a criminal case in which he threatened to bash a woman’s head with a baseball bat.
Robert Gentile, 55, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of criminal threatening and was sentenced to 12 months term in jail, with six months suspended for the next three years. Of the remaining jail time to serve, Gentile received credit for 106 days he’s been in jail since his arrest, leaving less than three months in jail.
Gentile was charged following the September incident at a Jaffrey apartment in which he threatened to kill the woman with whom he was living, according to the court records.
Gentile reportedly picked up the baseball bat during a drinking binge and started tapping a table with it as he argued with the woman.
“He said he was going to bash my head in with that,” the victim told police.
The woman told police she recorded the incident in which Gentile also made threats against her and assaulted her, according to court records. He also made threatening gestures with a chair, the victim told police. The victim blamed the behavior on Gentile’s drinking, according to the court record.
“I don’t really want him to go to jail, but he’s hard to work with,” she told police.
Once released, Gentile will be on probation for three years and he will be under court order to attend counseling, according to court records.
