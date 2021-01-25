The Jaffrey woman being held without bail after reportedly being forced to cut the head off the man her husband allegedly murdered wants out of jail, saying she is a victim of domestic abuse.
Britany Barron, 31, is charged with falsifying criminal evidence in the September murder of Jonathan Amerault of Keene. Her husband, Armando Barron, 30, is charged with first-degree murder for Amerault’s killing as well as domestic abuse for his alleged beating of Britany.
“The overwhelming evidence is that she is a victim,” her attorney, Richard Guerriero, wrote in a motion seeking bail. “The State clearly agrees since the Cheshire County Attorney’s Office has informed defense counsel that a Victim Witness Advocate has been assigned to Britany regarding these matters.”
In the motion filed Monday, Guerriero argues the state cannot continue to hold Britany Barron given that she is a victim in the case because she was forced to take part in the decapitation and hiding of the body. Under law, Brittany Barron has a strong defense that she acted out of duress, Guerriero wrote.
“Surely, being beat black and blue, having her nose broken, being choked to unconsciousness, having a gun put in her mouth, and being threatened with death, give rise to a strong duress defense for Britany,” he wrote.
Britany Barron started dating Armando Barron when she was 16 and the couple lived in New Mexico for a time, according to the motion. They married when she was 18 and they have three children together.
The family moved to New England to be close to Armando Barron’s family, Guerriero wrote. They settled in Jaffrey where Britany Barron worked at Teleflex Medical and where she met Amerault. Armando Barron was unemployed at the time of the murder and had been unfaithful in the marriage, according to Guerriero.
Armando Barron’s alleged abuse of his wife needs to be taken into account by the prosecution, as does the fact that she has only been charged with a misdemeanor, according to Guerriero. Even if convicted and sentenced to jail time, at most it would be a year, Guerriero wrote. Given the circumstances surrounding the case she is likely to get a lighter sentence, Guerriero wrote.
Because she has been held since her Sept. 25 arrest, Britany Barron has likely served more time than she would be sentenced to at conviction, he wrote.
According to court records, Armando Barron discovered that his wife was having an affair with Amerault and then used her cellphone to lure Amerault to Annett Wayside Park in Rindge. Britany Barron told police that her husband had savagely beaten her after discovering the affair, at one point putting a loaded pistol in her mouth.
At Annett Wayside Park, Armando Barron violently assaulted Amerault and tried to force his wife to shoot him, even putting the gun in her hands and wrapping his hand over hers, according to a state police affidavit.
After Armando Barron tried and failed to get his wife to step on Amerault’s neck, he forced her to cut his wrists, according to the affidavit. Armando Barron then allegedly shot Amerault three times.
The couple drove up to the Errol campground with Britany Barron being forced to drive Amerault’s Subaru up to the woods. There, she was forced to cut off Amerault’s head with a saw and bury it in the woods, according to court records. Amerault’s body was wrapped in a tarp and buried near a brook, and his car was covered with a tarp.
After Amerault failed to show up for work the following Monday, his mother reported him missing to Keene police. Police contacted Teleflex Medical in Jaffrey where Amerault worked and learned he did not call out sick and that his co-worker, Britany Barron, was also out of work.
Anderson writes that police used cellphone signals to locate Britany.
Police say Britany was alone at a campsite in Atkinson and Gilmanton Academy Grant and armed. Near her was a large object covered by a tarp and covered with sticks and branches. The conservation officers reported seeing blood running out from beneath the tarp covering Amerault’s headless body.
Britany Barron told police she burned Amerault’s belongings and wiped down his car and waited for her husband to return. He was heading up to the campsite with their 9-year-old daughter, according to the affidavit.
Armando Barron was stopped and arrested in Coos County.
Guerriero is asking that his client be released to home confinement. A hearing in the case is scheduled for Feb. 1 in the Coos Superior Court.