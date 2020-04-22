When Sullivan County Department of Corrections Superintendent David Berry heard about a program that lets the victims of violent crimes track their assailants, he knew he wanted to bring it to New Hampshire.
“I thought it was a great idea,” he said.
VINE is a real-time notification program that not only allows the tracking of assailants, but when they are released from custody.
“If you were the victim of a domestic assault, or sexual assault, you would want to know,” Berry said. “It’s somewhat empowering.”
Berry wrote the grants through the New Hampshire Department of Justice to get funding for all 10 New Hampshire county houses of corrections to get on the VINE system.
He then led the team to teach police departments and corrections officials on how to use VINE so that the victims have the knowledge that they need to stay safe.
Now he’s being honored for that work by being awarded the National Sexual Violence Resource Center’s Visionary Voice Award.
According to the NSVRC, the group offers the Visionary Voice Awards, in conjunction with Sexual Assault Awareness Month each April, to recognize the creativity and hard work of individuals around the country who have demonstrated outstanding work to end sexual violence.
Lyn Schollett is executive director for the New Hampshire Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence, which nominated Berry. She said Berry’s work is giving a large measure of safety and security to survivors of violence.
“It’s a critical tool for safety planning,” she said.
VINE is available for crime victims as well as police officers, counselors, and victims advocates. The system gives people critical knowledge so they can make informed decisions about staying safe, she said. People who sign up will know when an offender gets released and back out on the street.
“We don’t ever want a victim to be surprised because they run into the person who battered them, or the person who raped them, in the grocery store,” she said.
Berry saw the need and brought people together to get the system in place throughout the state, she said.
“Dave’s been an extraordinary leader in this work,” she said. “We’re lucky to have him in New Hampshire.”
With all of the county jails covered, Berry said the VINE system will be going live soon for the New Hampshire State Prison system. The program should be operational by next year, he said.