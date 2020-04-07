Terrance Perkins -- an elderly inmate approved for home confinement by a judge -- won’t be released for another week or two, the superintendent of the Carroll County jail said Tuesday.
Jail officials must still search the Chocorua home of the 73-year-old for weapons and safety matters, check the health of residents at the home, and complete a lengthy checklist of items to address before he can be sent home, said Superintendent Jason Henry.
“He has to comply with all home confinement rules. These are very stringent; he’s not getting out anytime soon,” Henry said.
Last week, Henry convinced a judge to release Perkins because of fears he may contract COVID-19 in the jail. That decision has drawn the ire of the Starting Point victim rights group and concern from Gov. Chris Sununu and County Attorney Michaela Andruzzi.
Perkins is serving a sentence after being convicted of using a firearm to threaten family members. After being jailed, he also was charged with assaulting a female corrections officer.
Henry said he acted after the jail’s doctor informed him that Perkins, who has diabetes, would not survive if he catches COVID-19.
Carroll County was housing Perkins at the Merrimack County jail because it has a 24-hour nursing staff, Henry said. But that jail, which has had one corrections officer test positive, returned him because of its concerns over COVID-19.
If Perkins is released to home confinement, he would be living with his wife, one of his victims. The family of the other victim is adamantly opposed to Perkins’ release, Starting Point has said.
“This is not something I’m a fan of. It’s something I had to bring forward,” Henry said.
If released, Perkins will wear a monitoring bracelet and his perimeter would be no bigger than his front yard.
Perkins is now quarantined in the jail, but he still gets an hour out of his cell for recreation time and time to shower. Staff still must clean his cell and deliver food and medication to him, Perkins said.
Starting Point has called the decision to release Perkins reckless.
“This reckless decision sends a message to victims that their rights and safety are less important than those of the criminals that commit violence and abuse,” said Deborah Weinstein, executive director of Starting Point.
Gov. Chris Sununu told reporters at a COVID-19 briefing Monday that his administration did not know of this case until it surfaced in the media.
He called it concerning, but said Superior Court Judge Amy Ignatius has the ultimate decision.
”On the surface of it, it is alarming. ... You don’t want a pattern of folks being let out,” he said.