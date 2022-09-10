Trump supporters marched down Constitution Avenue

Trump supporters marched down Constitution Avenue and stormed and breached the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. 

 Michael Robinson Chavez/Washington Post

The first rioter from the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol to be charged with attacking a member of the news media pleaded guilty Friday to felony counts of assault on law enforcement and assault on a news photographer. Prosecutors estimated that he faces a possible sentence of 33 to 41 months in prison.

Shane Jason Woods, 44, drove to Washington from Auburn, Ill., where he owns Auburn Heating and Air. Court records show he was captured on video and in photographs on multiple occasions, on both the west and east sides of the Capitol, over a period of several hours. He was arrested on a federal complaint in June 2021, and indicted on eight felony assault and disorderly conduct charges last March.