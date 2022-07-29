FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee conducts hearing on nomination of Chad Wolf to be secretary of Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Capitol Hill

Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf is seen before he testifies before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee during his confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington in September, 2020.

 greg nash/pool photo via reuters

Text messages for former President Donald Trump's acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf and acting deputy secretary Ken Cuccinelli are missing for a key period leading up to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, according to four people briefed on the matter and internal emails.

This discovery of missing records for the senior-most homeland security officials, which has not been previously reported, increases the volume of potential evidence that has vanished regarding the time around the Capitol attack.

Ken Cuccinelli

Then Acting Director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Ken Cuccinelli answers reporters’ questions at the White House in this August, 2019 file photo.