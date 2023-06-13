Members of the Japanese Self-Defence Force (SDF) are seen around the shooting range, in which a teenage member of the Force was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a shooting incident, in Gifu

TOKYO — Japanese police arrested an 18-year-old soldier on Wednesday after he shot and killed two instructors and injured a third at a military firing range in central Japan, the country’s defense ministry said.

The incident at about 9 a.m in Gifu City was the first such fatal shooting at a Ground Self Defense Force (GSDF) firing range since 1984, GSDF Chief of Staff General Yasunori Morishita told reporters.