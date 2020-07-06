Ghislaine Maxwell, longtime confidante of sex offender and financier Jeffrey Epstein, was transferred to a New York federal prison on Monday following her arrest in Bradford last week.
In an email to the New Hampshire Union Leader, the Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed the transfer from the Merrimack County House of Corrections to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn took place Monday.
“Yes, she is in BOP custody at MDC Brooklyn,” a BOP spokesman wrote. “We decline to comment further.”
On Sunday, prosecutors asked a Manhattan federal judge to schedule Maxwell’s arraignment in a Manhattan court this Friday.
In a letter sent Sunday to Judge Alison Nathan at the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, acting United States Attorney Audrey Strauss wrote that Christian Everdell, Maxwell's defense lawyer, has requested a bail hearing for Friday, July 10.
Maxwell has been charged with four criminal counts related to procuring and transporting minors for illegal sex acts and two of perjury, according to federal prosecutors in New York.
Epstein was awaiting trial on federal charges of trafficking minors between 2002 and 2005 when he was found hanged in an apparent suicide while in a New York City jail in August. He was 66.
He had previously pleaded guilty in Florida to state charges of solicitation of prostitution from a minor in a 2008 deal with prosecutors.
Maxwell, 58, was arrested last Thursday morning in Bradford, living in what an FBI agent described as a “gorgeous” property.
Maxwell was recently indicted on four charges related to the transportation of minors to engage in illegal sexual activity and a fifth charge of perjury. The exploitation took place from 1994 through 1997 and involved girls as young as 14, according to the indictments. She observed and participated in some of the sexual assaults, court paperwork shows.
Authorities said Maxwell and Epstein would groom victims with shopping trips, outings to movies and travel abroad. The encounters led to questionable massages and then sexual assaults.
“As alleged, Ghislaine Maxwell facilitated, aided, and participated in acts of sexual abuse of minors,” said Audrey Strauss, the Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, in a statement. “Maxwell enticed minor girls, got them to trust her, and then delivered them into the trap that she and Jeffrey Epstein had set. She pretended to be a woman they could trust. All the while, she was setting them up to be abused sexually by Epstein and, in some cases, Maxwell herself.”
“Like Epstein, Ms. Maxwell chose to blatantly disregard the law and her responsibility as an adult, using whatever means she had at her disposal to lure vulnerable youth into behavior they should never have been exposed to, creating the potential for lasting harm,” said FBI Assistant Director William F. Sweeney Jr. in a statement.
During a news conference, Strauss would not say how long Maxwell had been in New Hampshire nor whether Maxwell owned the property where she was arrested. Bradford is a rural town of about 1,600 in the Lake Sunapee region.
Epstein’s alleged victims continue to pursue lawsuits against his estate, valued at hundreds of millions of dollars.
Information from Reuters and The Washington Post was used in this report.