FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event in Council Bluffs, Iowa, U.S., July 7, 2023. 

The federal judge presiding over Donald Trump's indictment for allegedly mishandling classified documents has scheduled his trial to start in late May of next year, rejecting claims by the former president's attorneys that a fair trial could only be held after the 2024 election, as well as the Justice Department's request to start in December.

U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon heard arguments from both sides on July 18 and said she would issue her decision promptly. On Friday, she set the case for jury trial in the Fort Pierce Division of the U.S. District Court in Southern Florida during the two-week period that begins May 20, 2024.