A judge ordered the man accused of shooting two people during a wedding in Pelham last fall to remain in preventive detention Tuesday.
Dale Holloway Jr. had sought release because of fears his asthma would put him at higher risk should a COVID-19 outbreak occur in Hillsborough County Jail, where he is being held. He also said his underlying mental health conditions are now managed with prescription medication.
His lawyer, Donna Brown, had asked that Holloway be placed at his mother’s Manchester apartment under supervision, with asthma medication provided by the jail.
Hillsborough County Superior Court Judge Charles Temple did not agree that COVID-19 presented any immediate danger to Holloway and pointed to the violent nature of his alleged crimes as a reason to keep him detained.
“I find that you present a danger to yourself and the community at this time,” Temple said to Holloway, who attended the bail hearing via video.
Temple said he based his ruling on the facts and circumstances of the cases, Holloway’s “implied admissions” to them, the fact that he was on parole when the crimes took place, the preventive detention he received in Hillsborough County Superior Court North after a bail hearing for the attorney assault case, his history of violence and substance abuse, as well as his mental health history.
Holloway is facing charges of attempted murder and first degree assault and other charges for the October shooting at New England Pentecostal Church in Pelham, which seriously wounded a bishop and a bride during a wedding ceremony.
He faces additional assault charges for allegedly seriously wounding his initial public defender, Michael Davidow.
Brown said Holloway had a lifelong history of post traumatic stress disorder and other mental illnesses which were triggered after his stepfather, Luis Garcia was murdered a week before the shooting took place. The groom in the wedding, Mark Castiglione, was the father of the alleged murderer and Garcia’s funeral was due to take place at the same church later that day.
Assistant County Attorney Catherine Devine said Holloway is an “extremely dangerous individual” and that the murder of his stepfather does not excuse his actions.
Devine said Bishop Stanley Choate, who was shot in the chest, was just released from a rehab hospital on Friday. The bride, initially named Claire McMullen in court documents, but referred to as “Mrs. Castiglione” by Devine, is out of work due to nerve damage she suffered from a gunshot wound to the arm, as well as post traumatic stress.