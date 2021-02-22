Britany Barron, the Jaffrey woman accused of cutting off the head of her dead lover, was denied bail Monday after Judge Peter Bornstein determined she is a danger to the community.
Bornstein found that Britany Barron, 31, was following the orders of her husband, Armando Barron, 30, when she decapitated the lifeless body on Jonathan Amerault, and that she poses a risk to the community.
“The defendant did as her husband told her to do,” Bornstein said. “There is still a substantial risk the defendant will do as her husband tells her to do.”
Barron is charged with destroying evidence after her husband, Armando Barron, allegedly shot and killed her lover, Amerault, a 25-year-old Keene man, on Sept. 19 in Jaffrey.
Armando Barron is charged with capital murder for killing Amerault after he allegedly discovered texts between Amerault and his wife that showed they had a relationship. Britany Barron and Jonathan Amerault were coworkers.
Britany Barron’s attorney, Richard Guerriero, argued for her to be released on electronic monitors and home confinement. She is a long-time victim of her husband’s abuse, he said, and not a dangerous criminal as portrayed by prosecutors.
“Most of the state’s arguments are out of context, and they ignore that she is the victim of domestic violence,” he said.
Britany Barron’s former coworkers at Teleflex Medical in Jaffrey told police they believed Armando Barron was controlling and abusive, Guerriero said. They reported to police that Armando Barron did not let her socialize outside of work, and they said that drove her to and from work everyday, Guerriero said. According to court records, Armando Barron was unemployed.
The coworkers also told police they when Britany Barron told her husband the relationship was over and she wanted out, he “smacked her around,” Guerriero said.
“Who asked who they were afraid of, (the coworkers) all said Armando, and not Britany,” Guerriero said.
When Armando Barron discovered the text, he first beat Britany Barron in the bathroom of their home, grabbing her by the neck and slamming her down, Guerriero said. During that ordeal, Guerriero said, Armando Barron put a gun in his wife’s mouth and choked her so that she could not scream out.
Guerriero said Britany Barron thought then that Armando Barron was going to kill her, as he read text after text between her and Amerualt, hitting her as he read each one aloud.
Instead, he used her phone to lure Amerault to a state park when he then beat and tortured Amerault, and tried to get his wife to shoot her lover, but she refused, Guerriero said.
“She knew she might die herself, and she still refused to take that action,” he said.
Assistant Attorney General Scott Chase said Britany Barron had multiple opportunities to act, despite her status as a domestic violence victim.
“The assault does not excuse the criminal choices she made later on,” he said.
Britany Barron drove Jonathan Amerault’s car from Jaffrey up to a campsite in Atkinson and Gilmanton Academy Grant, a remote part of Coos County more than 200 miles away, Chase said. On the drive she had a cell phone, gas in the car, and even a loaded gun that Armando Barron put in her backpack for the trip, according to Chase.
At the campsite, Britany Barron was ordered by her husband to saw Amerault’s head off, and she was given orders to dismember the rest of the body. Guerriero said after Armando Barron left, she refused to do that. But she did break cell phones and burn Amerault’s identification, and bury his body and head in separate locations. Chase said the state already took into account her status as a likely domestic violence victim, and charged her with the alleged destruction of evidence.