A judge has denied bail for a man charged in connection with the death of a 21-month-old girl who ingested fentanyl at a Londonderry truck stop.
In a ruling earlier this week, Rockingham County Superior Court Judge Marguerite Wageling ordered Dana Dolan to remain held on preventive detention at the county jail.
Dolan, 25, of Tilton, is charged with manslaughter, negligent homicide, reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, and conspiracy to falsify physical evidence in the death of the young child last November.
The girl’s parents, Shawna Cote, 29, and Mark Geremia, 32, of Franklin, have also been charged in the death.
Authorities have said Dolan was allegedly using fentanyl with Geremia and Cote in a 2002 Dodge Ram near the couple’s two young children the night of Nov. 15, 2020, at the RMZ Truck Stop.
Londonderry police responded to a report of an unresponsive child at the truck stop on the morning of Nov. 16 and an autopsy later determined the youngster died from acute fentanyl intoxication.
Dolan and the others have remained behind bars since their arrests.
In court paperwork, defense attorney Justin Shepherd argued for Dolan’s release pending trial, saying he grew up in Sanbornton and Tilton, has strong ties to the state, and isn’t a flight risk or a danger. If released, he would have lived with his mother in Tilton.
“Dana’s release would not endanger his safety nor would his release endanger the safety of the public. … Dana will abide by whatever non-monetary conditions the Honorable Court deems appropriate, including that he participates in counseling and drug treatment, that he executes a waiver of extradition, that he be prohibited from any use of alcohol or drugs and that he resides with his mother and that he be monitored by whatever agency the court deems fit,” Shepherd wrote in his motion seeking bail.
Deputy County Attorney Melissa Fales urged the court to keep Dolan held without bail.
In her objection to the defense motion to amend bail, Fales insisted that he would pose a danger if released.
“Not only has this defendant been repeatedly convicted of prior possession of controlled drug offenses, some of those offenses were initially charged as possession with intent to distribute," Fales wrote in her motion. "Despite numerous prior convictions and a prior stand committed prison term, the defendant continued to engage in the use of controlled drugs.
"Partially as a result of his reckless conduct, a two-year-old child … tragically died. Based on his past history, it is likely that this defendant will continue to abuse illegal drugs if he is released from jail. His past history shows that when he is using drugs he engages in criminal and reckless behavior that poses a danger to others, including children.”