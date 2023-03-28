While praising his post-incarceration behavior, a judge on March 23 denied the request of a convicted accomplice in the 2016 murder of a Littleton man to suspend the minimum of his 13- to 30-year prison sentence.
Nicholas Skidmore of Littleton was convicted of conspiracy to commit murder in connection with the shooting of 22-year-old Robert Pierog.
Judge Lawrence A. MacLeod Jr. sentenced Skidmore to 13 to 30 years in the New Hampshire State Prison, deferring five years of the minimum for 10 years. Additionally, MacLeod sentenced Skidmore to 3½ to 7 years for conspiracy to commit witness tampering, all of which was suspended for 10 years.
On May 27, 2016, Skidmore drove Damion Yeargle, of Littleton, and Quade Kadle, of Jefferson, to the West Main Street apartment of Robert Pierog.
Kadle lured Pierog out of his residence by saying that Skidmore needed a place to spend the night and when Pierog came out to continue the conversation, Yeargle, who was armed with a .22 caliber rifle, fatally shot him multiple times.
A husband and father, Pierog, 22, was targeted, according to witness testimony, because he had worked as a confidential informant with the Bethlehem Police Department.
Skidmore, Kadle and Yeargle fled the scene after the shooting, driving through the Upper Valley and into Vermont, disposing of the murder weapon and other evidence.
All three were arrested and pleaded guilty in Grafton County Superior Court to their roles in Pierog’s murder.
Yeargle, who was sentenced by MacLeod to between 36 and 72 years for second-degree murder, claimed that he was ineffectually represented at trial and he requested, but was denied, a new trial.
Skidmore, who at his Feb. 28, 2019, sentencing received credit for 996 days of pre-trial confinement, filed a motion to suspend sentence, a hearing on which was held on Jan. 23.
On March 23, MacLeod issued an order denying Skidmore’s request, and the order was shared March 27 with Skidmore and the state.
In his order, MacLeod wrote that “While the court acknowledges the defendant’s sincere expressions of remorse for his actions and recognizes his generally good behavior and consistent efforts at rehabilitation while incarcerated,” those things did not outweigh what MacLeod called “the horrific nature of the defendant’s crime…“
Nor, MacLeod wrote, did Skidmore’s behavior in prison trump “the life-changing impact of that crime on the victims’ family,” or the court’s “apparent and appropriate focus on punishment and deterrent in crafting the defendant’s sentences….”
The judge commended Skidmore’s “positive steps” towards rehabilitation and encouraged him to “continue on that path,” but said he could not suspend “any portion of the defendant’s minimum sentences of incarceration.”