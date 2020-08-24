A judge on Monday agreed to dismiss second-degree murder charges against an 80-year-old Derry man who was accused of shooting his wife last year after state prosecutors said he was incompetent, suffers from cognitive deficits and confusion, and will reside in a state-run long-term care facility for the developmentally disabled and mentally ill.
The charges against Roderick Munstis were dismissed at the request of the state Attorney General’s Office, which filed a motion Sunday asking Rockingham County Superior Court Judge Daniel St. Hilaire to find him incompetent to stand trial and not restorable within the next 12 months.
Questions surrounding his competency arose in the weeks after he was arrested on two alternative counts of second-degree murder in the death of his 74-year-old wife, Ellen, who died of multiple gunshot wounds to the chest inside their home at 151 Bypass 28 in Derry on Aug. 9, 2019.
According to prosecutors, Derry police responded to the elderly couple’s residence after Munstis called 911 and reported that he had just shot his wife and that she was dead inside the home.
Munstis, who is one of the oldest defendants ever charged with murder in the state, was arrested and held without bail at the Rockingham County jail, where he was evaluated by the Office of the Forensic Examiner.
Following the evaluation, Dr. Shannon Bader concluded that he wasn’t competent to stand trial and “not restorable given his cognitive deficits and confusion,” Senior Assistant Attorney General Benjamin Agati wrote in his motion.
The state and defense agreed with the finding.
After being held at the jail for months, Munstis was recently made a ward of the state and ordered by probate court to reside in a secure residence at the Glencliff Home for the Elderly in Glencliff, a village located in the White Mountains.
Glencliff Home serves the state’s developmentally disabled and mentally ill population in a home-like atmosphere and provides long-term medical care and psychiatric services.
“Neither party foresees this level of care or secure placement changing in the future given the defendant’s chronic conditions,” Agati’s motion said.
Agati argued that the criminal case couldn’t proceed due to his incompetency, lack of restorability, and the probate court’s orders, which “make clear that his chronic conditions will place him in the care of (Glencliff Home) and the Office of the Public Guardian for what is likely the rest of his life.”
The charges were dismissed without prejudice, meaning they could potentially be refiled in the future.
In a separate order issued earlier this month, Judge St. Hilaire ruled that bail for Munstis would switch from no bail to $100,000 personal recognizance during his time at Glencliff Home.
“In the unlikely event a determination is made that the defendant is to be discharged from, or otherwise leave Glencliff Home, the defendant’s PR bail shall immediately revert to a no bail hold/preventive detention resulting in his incarceration at Rockingham County jail,” the order said.