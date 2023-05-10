Four days after a Hillsborough County jury convicted a man of trying to kill a Manchester police officer three years ago, a judge ruled he was insane at the time and cleared him of attempted murder and assault charges.
That means that Akwasi Owusu, who is now 21, will have no convictions on his record after the February 2020 incident stemming from a domestic violence call. During the call, Owusu stabbed two officers in the chest and slashed a third in the forehead. None of the officers received life-threatening injuries, but one was out of work for a few months.
Superior Court Judge David Anderson declared Owusu not guilty of attempted murder and two first-degree assault charges on Tuesday.
Anderson ordered Owusu committed to the Secure Psychiatric Unit at the New Hampshire State Prison until June 14, when he will return to court and Anderson will rule whether is he a danger to the community.
If Anderson decides Owusu is a danger, he would likely be ordered confined for psychiatric treatment. If Anderson determines he isn’t dangerous, Owusu would be freed.
Anderson ruled on the insanity defense after an all-day trial Tuesday in Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester.
In that same courtroom last Friday, a jury found Owusu, who emigrated from the west African nation of Ghana at an early age, guilty of one count of attempted murder and two counts of first-degree assault.
Owusu could have been sent to state prison for years if the convictions had held.
During the jury trial, public defenders said Owusu was merely trying to defend himself as police escalated the situation by shouting at him and using a Taser. But Police Chief Allen Aldenberg has praised the police officers for their restraint in what could have been an explosive situation.
One of Owusu’s public defenders, Tom Stonitsch, would not comment Wednesday about the case. Hillsborough County prosecutor Mark Ryder did not return an email seeking input.
In a message released by the department’s spokeswoman, Aldenberg said: “We are conferring with the Hillsborough County Attorney’s Office and the Office of the New Hampshire Attorney General relative to our legal options. We are and will remain respectful of Judge Anderson’s decision.”
References to insanity and psychiatric issues were not permitted during the jury trial.
Owusu’s sister and public defenders said he was suffering from an untreated mental illness when he stabbed the officers that day. He underwent months of treatment at the New Hampshire State Hospital and was released with medication and under a doctor’s care.
In 2021, Anderson ruled that Owusu was competent to stand trial.
Between now and the June 14 hearing, the state Office of Forensic Examiner is to examine Owusu and determine whether he is a danger to himself or other people.