A judge has denied bail for a Massachusetts State Police sergeant accused of assaulting his girlfriend at her Exeter home, ruling that he poses a danger if he’s released.
Following a two-day evidentiary hearing last week to determine whether Bryan Erickson should be released on bail, Rockingham County Superior Court Judge Martin Honigberg has ordered that he remain held on preventive detention at the Rockingham County jail.
In his ruling issued Tuesday, Honigberg sided with county prosecutors, who fought to keep him behind bars following the alleged assault on Jan. 31.
Honigberg wrote that there was “clear and convincing evidence” of Erickson’s dangerousness.
“Considering the record, the court agrees with the state that even supervised release would not be appropriate and that there are no conditions to otherwise mitigate the safety risks of allowing the defendant to be released,” the order said.
Erickson, 38, of Groveland, Mass., is charged with second-degree assault, three counts of simple assault, disobeying a police officer, criminal trespass, and obstructing the report of a crime.
He was charged after allegedly showing up at his girlfriend’s residence to discuss ending their relationship. He is accused of assaulting her during the visit.
According to prosecutors, Erickson is married with two young children, but had been in a long-term relationship with the alleged victim.
When officers eventually arrived at the home after receiving a 911 hang-up call, Erickson allegedly took off in his truck and failed to stop for police.
Hank Brennan, Erickson’s defense attorney, questioned the alleged victim’s credibility and portrayed her as someone who had set out to wreck his marriage, but the prosecution argued that he was a threat and had violently assaulted her during a struggle over her cellphone.
Brennan claimed Erickson wasn’t a danger and that he could be released on bail with strict conditions.
“While the record is not unambiguous, and the court understands the defendant denies the basic allegations and believes he has legal defenses, the record, including (a) lengthy text message exchange that preceded the events in question, shows a defendant who wanted to control the actions and manipulate the emotions of the alleged victim," Honigberg wrote in his order.
"The record also demonstrates that he had knowledge of some of the activities of the alleged victim earlier in the day and accused her of other activities (which she denied)."
The judge also found that while evidence presented at the hearing didn’t support all of the claims in the police affidavit regarding allegations that Erickson fled from police, “it is clear that he ran to his vehicle, which was parked away from the alleged victim’s home, and then drove well above the speed limit through a residential part of Exeter and south toward Massachusetts.”