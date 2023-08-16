Judge keeps alive much of victim lawsuits against state over YDC abuse
Trial lawyers David Vicinanzo (pictured) and Rus Rilee represent by far the most victims of alleged sexual and physical abuse at the Youth Development Center.

A Superior Court judge declined to dismiss many of the counts the lawyers brought in their civil lawsuit against the state. The first trial in these cases is set for next April.

BRENTWOOD – A Superior Court judge rebuffed the state's attempt to dismiss four of the seven counts in a lawsuit brought by alleged victims of sexual and physical abuse at the Youth Development Center.

In a 60-page ruling, Rockingham County Judge Andrew Schulman rejected claims by Attorney General John Formella’s Office that the principle of sovereign immunity and a statute of limitations sharply reduced the state's damage exposure.

A spokesman for Attorney General John Formella (pictured) said the ruling eliminates several counts in the lawsuit and limits the state's exposure to damages in other claims.