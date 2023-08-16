BRENTWOOD – A Superior Court judge rebuffed the state's attempt to dismiss four of the seven counts in a lawsuit brought by alleged victims of sexual and physical abuse at the Youth Development Center.
In a 60-page ruling, Rockingham County Judge Andrew Schulman rejected claims by Attorney General John Formella’s Office that the principle of sovereign immunity and a statute of limitations sharply reduced the state's damage exposure.
In 2022, the Legislature created a $100 million fund to compensate victims.
The ruling sets up an April 2024 trial — the first of many in which lawyers for victims will ask a judge to award massive monetary damages to juveniles housed at the state system of youth incarceration going back half a century.
David Vicinanzo and Rus Rilee represent about 1,200 clients. This ruling was over a “master claim” that alleged victims suffered similar levels of abuse at the hands of state employees who worked at the YDC in Manchester and the Sununu Youth Services Center complex that replaced it in 1991.
“While claiming to care about child abuse victims, Attorney General Formella, with the help of his outside lawyers at Verrill Dana, has been quietly trying to summarily dismiss every single victim’s case without giving them a chance to prove their claims in court,” Vicinanzo and Rilee said in a joint statement.
“That effort has failed. Our clients now have the right to have their claims for damages heard in court in front of a jury, and we couldn’t be happier for them.
“This ruling not only vindicates our clients’ rights but, by recognizing that the state owes a fiduciary duty — the highest duty in the law — to every child it takes into custody, it also establishes a framework that will help ensure the safety of children in New Hampshire’s child protection system in the future.”
Michael Garrity, communications director for Formella’s office, said the state had not tried to eliminate damage awards for victims.
Instead, the state had argued that this “master claim” was on its own not a valid case and that each individual’s allegations of damages should be tried before a judge.
Victim lawyers: The key claims will go to a jury
Lawyers for the state agreed to waive sovereign immunity on allegations of “bodily injury,” “physical injury,” and “property damage," Schulman wrote in his decision.
“The court largely agreed with the state’s arguments, and the latest order dismissed many of the plaintiffs’ claims and limited the claims that did survive. Beyond that, the order was solely an analysis of the legal playing field that should be applied to each individual’s case,” Garrity said in a statement.
Lawyers for the state had maintained the master complaint was a blanket claim with “zero individual facts.”
During an interview, Vicinanzo said this decision gives his clients their right to a day in court.
“The bottom line for us is the only counts that have meat and that we care about are negligence and fiduciary duty,” Vicinanzo said. “Those are going to juries starting early next year.”
The suit had claimed the victims suffered physical violence, sexual abuse, mental or emotional use, deprivation of medical care, excessive restraints and confinement, deliberate neglect and a lack of an adequate education.
“Our first plaintiff, David Meehan, was a small kid who was raped and beaten hundreds of times,” Vicinanzo said.
“I have no doubt the jury will agree that, between the torture he suffered and the inexcusable dereliction of duty by the state in letting it happen for three years, the (damages) number will be very high; and we have many, many David Meehans.”
Schulman dismissed the adequate education claim and one alleging the state was involved in a “civil conspiracy,” except to the extent of its contact with “third-party providers” that cared for juveniles who were allegedly abused in other settings.
“This is a huge victory for child victims in general, but especially those harmed by the state,” Vicinanzo said.
Garrity said the AG’s office is prepared to defend the state against claims that a judge should reject.
“To put it simply, Schulman’s order essentially set the legal playing field. The parties are now allowed the opportunity to brief individual cases using this playing field,” he said.
“It would be at that time that individual cases would potentially be dismissed.”
Victims have brought allegations involving 150 staffers from 1960 to 2018.
Ten former workers at the YDC and one from a pre-trial facility in Concord were criminally charged with sexual assault or acting as accomplices in attacks on more than a dozen teenagers from 1994 to 2007.
While the cases go back as far as 1963, most of them took place during the 1990s.