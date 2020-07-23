MANCHESTER -- The man charged with causing extensive damage to the Foundry restaurant, prompting it to close for three days, may have been using methamphetamine, according to a judge's order.
Tennessee resident Michael Grove, 35, also exhibited unusual and violent behavior once taken to the hospital after his arrest at the Millyard restaurant in the predawn hours on Tuesday, Superior Court Judge Diane Nicolosi wrote in a bail document
Grove took two rounds of nonlethal projectiles, likely bean bag rounds, from a police shotgun before he was subdued and arrested.
Grove has been charged with causing an estimated $250,000 in damages at the Foundry, the Millyard restaurant owned by Manchester inventor and entrepreneur Dean Kamen.
Police have alleged he broke plate glass windows and doors, computers, cash registers and threw and broke bottles of liquor and alcohol throughout the restaurant.
Nicolosi ordered Grove held in preventive detention, meaning he cannot be released on bail.
She wrote that his behavior may be grounded in methamphetamine use disorder, mental illness or both.
Nicolosi said she wants to hear from his defense lawyer about whether he should be committed to the state psychiatric hospital due to mental health issues. She also wants prosecutors to present evidence of his behavior in both the hospital and the restaurant.
Grove faces charges of reckless conduct, criminal mischief, burglary and resisting arrest.
The Foundry plans to reopen for business at 4 p.m. Friday, said Jim Peritti, the restaurant's general manager.
"We're excited to get past this, get the doors open and get the guests back, and hold true to our reservations because we had to cancel some reservations over the past three days," he said.